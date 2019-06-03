Fan Drive underway for needy Seniors

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Senior Citizens, Inc. officially kicked off its summer fan giveaway program Monday but more than 100 fans were actually provided to needy seniors last week because of the extreme heat



Patty Lyons from Senior Citizens, Inc. told us that “last week a good prelude to the program. We used up a lot of the fans that were already donated to us for the program.”

Lyons says more than 100 fans were provided last week. With donations of new fans and cash donations as well, there are now about 300 fans available. Lyons expects that with the heat this year the fans will go quickly.

“We need community support,” said Lyons. “We’re asking for new fans, and we prefer box fans because they’re lightweight, and they’re stable and people can carry it with them from room to room.”

Hope Johnson and Deion Williams from the Greater Savannah Panhellenic Council stopped by with a check for $200 and promised to bring some new fans as well on Tuesday. “We come every year to donate fans and money because we give back to the community,” said Johnson. “It just breaks my heart that (some seniors) don’t have enough and so the little that we do give makes me feel great to know maybe they won’t be so hot at night So it’s a great feeling.”

Bill Williams said the same as he dropped off a fan at Senior Citizens, Inc. Headquarters on Bull Street. “My wife and I were out shopping and we decided to get one and bring one by,” he told us. “It’s a community thing and we should all pitch in.”

Chris Singleton dropped by to get a fan saying he had no air conditioning. He told he thought the fan would help.

Others who helped included a young group of volunteers taking part in the Summer Angels Program. The boys were from Sacred Heart Catholic School.

The young volunteers unpacked the boxed fans so they were ready to hand over to a needy senior citizen.

Blake Maxheimer who will be in 7th grade next year said this is his second year volunteering. “I learned community service and that it just helps out so many people because you don’t realize how many people can struggle in life but just being able to help them feels good,” Maxheimer said.

Another young volunteer was Christopher Templeton who is also doing this for the second year.”If felt good (last year). We also go to spend time with people in retirement homes, and we got to learn their names and learn about their lives.

Templeton said this year they will deliver meals to seniors as part of the Meals on Wheels program and also deliver some fans to those who don’t have air conditioning.

Lyons is hopeful that cash donations and donations of new fans will continue throughout the summer.

“I can’t overestimate the value of just having air circulating during these hot times,” she said.

She told us a senior who wants to learn more about the program can call 912-236-0363.

