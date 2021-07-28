Famous turtle returns home to ocean after 3 years of recovery, growth

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Days after her third birthday, a famous loggerhead turtle finally returned home on Wednesday. As she entered the ocean and felt the waves, Addy began to swim faster and faster.

The Tybee Island Marine Science Center rescued Addy from a trash can in 2018. After making a full recovering and growing quite a bit, she was released back into the ocean at the middle crossover at Tybee’s North Beach parking lot.

Cathy Sakas, president of the Tybee Island Marine Science Centers Board of Trustees said the turtle was less than two inches when she was found.

“Addy has grown by leaps and bounds over the last three years since she and five nestmates were saved from a trashcan in a bathtub in Admiral Inn on Tybee,” Sakas said. “The housekeeper knew just what to do by calling this center… by the time of her release she will be a whopping 35 pounds!” Sakas wrote.

Addy successfully passed all health tests and is raring to hit the ocean where she’ll grow even more. The loggerhead was tagged and chipped so she’ll be recognized when she returns to lay her eggs in 20 years or so, according to Sakas.

“Contributions made to Addys Adventure will go towards maintaining the new 4,600-gallon tank that will hold our younger loggerhead sea turtle hatchling when he outgrows his current tank in the West Gallery on the main floor,” Sakas said.