Family using billboards in Savannah, across US to help dad find kidney

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Atlanta family is going to great lengths to find their father a kidney donor, with billboards across the country and in the Savannah area along Interstate 95.

Todd Heller is in stage 5 kidney failure, and due to medical reasons, none of his family members can be his donor.

Kara Heller, an Atlanta native, says she’s seen her father struggle with kidney failure for the past 10 years.

“Six months ago he got really sick again and now his kidney function is back to around 6 percent,” said Heller. “So, he’s on dialysis three times a week for five hours each time.”

Every day 12 people die waiting for a kidney. Heller’s father is one of more than 100 thousand people in the country on the transplant list.

“It’s so hard knowing he needs a kidney after he’s supported us and done everything for us our entire lives,” said Heller. “It’s hard knowing that we just can’t physically go give him one.”

Knowing they couldn’t be donors, Kara Heller and her sisters reached out to a billboard company in hopes they could help broadcast the message.

“I reached out to Lamar advertising and they ran it on two separate billboards for me, just right away without any questions even,” said Heller.

Now, signs have made it all over the country pointing back to donorfordad.com. There, people can apply to become donors and learn more information about the process.

