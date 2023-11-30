BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of three missing boaters who disappeared off the coast of Brunswick say they are suspending their search efforts after 45 days with no sightings.

Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow set sail from Brunswick on Oct. 14 and have not been seen since.

The boaters’ disappearance prompted a massive search effort from the community and the Coast Guard spanning more than 94,000 square miles before suspending their search after a week with no luck. Shortly after, the United Cajun Navy assisted by expanding the search from the Savannah area to Ocean City, Maryland.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, family members say they have exhausted all possible leads, and although they did find debris and several boat wrecks, none were linked to the boaters’ vessel. The family says they will cease searching unless they receive new information.

“It has now been 45 days since the boys left the dock in Brunswick, Georgia. All family members and I do hold onto hope that we will be presented with a miracle as we have put this in God’s hands now and pray that he returns Tyler, Caleb and Dalton home to us safely,” the post reads, in part. “…We are all so very proud of our boys, they united our community and beyond and have shown us what it truly means to love others.”

Family members ask residents in the surrounding areas to keep a lookout while boating or visit beaches for any additional information to help them “put the remaining pieces of this horrific puzzle together.”