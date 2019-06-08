Family seeking help in Toombs County cold case Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - A Toombs County family is looking for answers nearly five years after the violent death of their loved one.

On June 8, 2014 Dale Wiggins' son, Chris Wiggins, was gunned down in his convenience store in Santa Claus, during an armed robbery. Wiggins said Chris was shot three times and the murders not only took his life, but they took his money as well.

She said since then no one has been caught and it's been hard waiting for answers and justice.

"It's sad some days. Whenever his name comes up it brings it all back and it is sad when you lose a child, it is sad and he was the first born," Wiggins said.

Wiggins added with the anniversary of his killing so near she's hoping someone will come forward with any tips to help solve this case.

With the help of family members and the community, nearly nine thousand dollars in reward money has been raised. She's praying that cash will convince someone to come forward.

" Maybe someone that knows something out there has a child and would feel what I feel if they lost their child...I was hoping that the money will make someone come forward cause I always heard the saying, we've always heard the saying, money talks. So I'm hoping someone will talk," Wiggins explained.

Wiggins said if someone does finally talk and the case is solved it won't take away her sadness, but it will bring some closure.

"It would give me peace of mind and I'm sure his brothers and sister would feel the same and I know his daddy would."

If you have information about the case you're asked to call the Toombs County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 912-386-4480.