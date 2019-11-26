Family raising funeral funds for Savannah teen murdered

A photo collage of La’Meya Mitchell and family displayed at a memorial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Days before she will be laid to rest, the family of a 13-year-old girl shot to death in Savannah is working to raise money to help cover funeral expenses.

According to the family of La’Meya Mitchell, a family member has established a GoFundMe page for the teenager “gone too soon.”

La’Meya was shot and killed on Nov. 18. Police arrested her 16-year-old boyfriend for murder after he reported the incident to them.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 27, from noon to 6 p.m. at Adams Chapel, according to her obituary.

Her funeral is set for Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Paul CME Church at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Woodville Cemetery following the service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

