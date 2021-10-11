Family Promise helps families find affordable housing

COASTAL EMPIRE, GA. (WSAV) — A local organization that helps families experiencing homelessness in the Coastal Empire has partnered with the City of Savannah and the Land Bank Authority to purchase two single-family homes for those in need.

“We have an amazing family that will be moving in this weekend,” says Family Promise Executive Director of the Coastal Empire, Katrina Bostick.

This family will be the first to take part in Family Promise’s newest Transitional Housing Program, with this house being the first to be completed.

“What we’ve done for so many years is really provide short-term housing, some would say emergency shelter,” says Bostick.

Now, in addition to short-term shelter and affordable housing assistance, Family Promise is creating more affordable housing in the greater Savannah area.

“This is one of many of our transitional houses that was renovated in this community to be able to provide sustainable and safe affordable housing for families in our community,” says Bostick.

A local mom who wished to be identified by only her first name, says Family Promise helped place her in affordable housing when she couldn’t find any. She says she is glad they are now creating more affordable housing for families like hers.

“I was not able to find a house on my own so they helped me find housing,” says Latisha.

Bostick says this program is about breaking down barriers for the families they serve.

“Families that come into these houses are gainfully employed, but the one thing that is a critical barrier to them is the amount that they’re actually paying for rent,” says Bostick, “so the majority of our families are paying 50% and some as high as 70% of their income towards rent. While they’ll be in this transitional housing program they will pay no more that 30% of their income towards program fees.”

She says this program will help families plan for the future.

“This gives them an opportunity to save, it also gives them an opportunity to pay down any outstanding rent, our goal is to take families from homelessness to home ownership,” says Bostick.