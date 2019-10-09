Family on vacation finds 44 pounds of cocaine off Beaufort Co. coast

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. (AP/WSAV) — A family visiting the Lowcountry fished a big package from the ocean, took it to their rental home and opened it up, finding about 44 pounds of cocaine.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage, the family was walking along Fripp Island when they spotted the trash bag-wrapped package floating in the water.

They dragged it onto the beach and lugged it to their rental in a golf cart, later slicing it open to discover bricks of white powder. At that point, they figured they’d better call police.

“We advise against picking up something like this. Cocaine is very dangerous,” Bromage said. “You know, it could be anything else. You don’t know what’s in that bag. If you see something suspicious, call us and let us investigate.”

Authorities assessed the cocaine’s value at more than $600,000. Officials are working to determine its origin.

Bromage said narcotics don’t frequently wash up in the county. He thinks Hurricane Dorian may have pushed it ashore.

Bromage said the cocaine will be destroyed.