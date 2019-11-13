Family offers reward in search for missing Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A family is still desperately searching for answers after their loved one went missing over the summer.

Family members say Joseph Taylor has now been missing for more than 150 days — and they’re doing all they can to help bring him home.

His daughter, Lillian Taylor, says the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the search for the 79-year-old.

Joseph Taylor has been missing since June 16. He was last seen on Wexler Street in Savannah’s Carver Heights. His granddaughter, Shamirah Goldsmith, told News 3 he was supposed to come over for Father’s Day dinner, but never showed up.

According to his family, he suffers from dementia and is in need of medication.

Days after Joseph Taylor was reported missing, his vehicle was found near Millen, Georgia. But police were not able to locate him in the area.

A few months later, there was a possible sighting of the 79-year-old in Augusta — but it’s not clear how credible that lead was.

According to Lillian Taylor, the family is still working with the Savannah Police Department in her father’s case.

The family asks anyone with relevant information to reach out to them. Lillian Taylor can be reached at 912-412-2185 and Goldsmith can be contacted at 912-755-9324.