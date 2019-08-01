Family of Pooler man shot and killed plans a vigil in his honor

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) –

The family of Ralph Reynolds is mourning his young life that was cut short last Friday in Pooler.

His family says the 20-year old was shot and killed outside of the Carlyle Apartments on Godley Station Blvd.

“He was only 20. He didn’t even begin to live life yet,” said Reynold’s cousin, Yleasa Brown.

His emotional family stood side-by-side Wednesday preparing for a candlelight vigil in his honor.

“He was the life of the party. He loved to dance, make jokes and he would’ve never hurt anyone. So I don’t know why anyone would come down and gun him down like an animal, because an animal doesn’t deserve to get gunned down either,” said Lakeisha Irving, Reynolds’ mother.

His father says Reynold’s was a good person with a gentle spirit.

“We know Ralph Reynolds was good. He was genuine. He had a great spirit. I spent plenty of time with my son. I raised him to be a fine young ma, so there’s nothing you can do to kill his good spirit,” said Thomas Reynolds.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting. The family will hold a vigil in his honor Thursday, August 1st at 7pm at the Carlyle Apartments in Pooler.