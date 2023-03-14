SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of William Harvey, a 60-year-old man who committed suicide in the custody of the Savannah Police Department in April of 2021, is demanding $12 million from the City of Savannah.

In a press conference held Tuesday morning, attorneys representing Harvey’s family announced their intent to file a $12 million lawsuit against the City as soon as this afternoon.

“This family has to pursue justice on behalf of William Zach Harvey,”said attorney Francys Johnson.

The family alleges Savannah Police neglected to take action and left Harvey alone while in custody after he explicitly stated his suffering from mental health issues.

“He communicated, in no uncertain terms, of his mental health illnesses. He stated to law enforcement that night that he was paranoid schizophrenic and bipolar. That he was suffering from depression and anxiety and that he was taking meds to combat those issues,” attorney Mawuli Davis said.

Harvey was found unresponsive in an interrogation room at Savannah police headquarters on April 3 after being left alone, where officials say he was being questioned in an aggravated assault investigation. Investigators determined he died of suicide by hanging.

After an SPD internal affairs investigation into Harvey’s death, two officers who interacted with Harvey were fired and another was suspended. Three other officers were also fired after mocking Harvey’s death by sending a GIF or meme about it in a group chat between officers.