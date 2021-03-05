Family of man killed in Savannah double shooting holds vigil on his 52nd birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of a Savannah man that was shot and killed on Tuesday night came together Friday to celebrate his birthday. They gathered in the same spot where he was killed.

Officials say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers stopped to check a vehicle in the roadway on Eisenhower Drive near Sallie Mood Drive. The officers found two gunshot victims inside the vehicle, now identified as Sheldon Lovett and Bobby Clark.

Lovett, the passenger, died as a result of his injuries.

The following night, Charlie Jackson, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in Lovett’s death. Additional charges are pending, according to Savannah Police. Jackson remains in custody at the Chatham County Jail.

Lovett would have turned 52 years old Friday. Lovett’s sister, Renee Lovett Minter told News 3 he would do anything for anybody and he loved his kids.

“He was all about love and he was all about giving back and being with people. So we just decided to come together,” Lovett Minter said.

Funeral arrangements have not been set yet.