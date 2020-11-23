Family of Julian Lewis files intent to sue state over his death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of a man shot and killed by a Georgia State Trooper in Screven County in August announced Monday their intent to sue the state of Georgia for his death.

State officials say 60-year-old Julian Lewis was shot by Jacob Thompson, 27, during a traffic stop on Stoney Pond Road. The now-former Georgia State Patrol apparently used a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) to stop Lewis’ vehicle, which crashed into a ditch.

That’s when Thompson fired a round at Lewis, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, hitting him in the forehead. Lewis died on the scene.

Thompson was later arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. After being denied once, he is seeking bond again.

The Lewis family is being represented by attorneys Mawuli Davis and Francys Johnson. Their intent notice claims Thompson and the Georgia State Patrol, under the Georgia Department of Public Safety, are “legally liable” for Lewis’ death and seeks up to $12 million.

“Moreover, they are likewise financially liable, to the full extent the law allows, for Mr. Lewis’s death,” the notice states. “Claims for Mr. Lewis’s injuries and damages are made herein based on the Georgia Tort Claims Act and violation of Mr. Lewis’s federal civil rights.”

The state has 30 days to respond to the notice.

