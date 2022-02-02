Family of inmate found dead in Chatham Co. jail filing civil rights lawsuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over a year later, the family of a Chatham County inmate found dead in his cell is filing a multi-million dollar civil rights lawsuit for his death.

Lee Michael Creely, 34, was arrested just days before his death for failing to change his address with his probation officer. Authorities say Creely was found dead in his cell in September of 2020 during a routine check. After an internal investigation, one deputy was arrested and four others were fired for negligence surrounding Creely’s death.

Creely’s family held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the lawsuit and to discuss the results of their investigation into his death.