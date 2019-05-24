Family of a murdered Bulloch County woman asking for public’s help in solving the case

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Bulloch County family is still looking for justice decades after the murder of a loved one. They are asking for the public’s help in solving the cold case.

The family of Cynthia Hill said they’ve gone 32 years, four months and 20 days with no answers. No answers to their questions of who murdered Hill, or why.

Hill’s body was found in January 1987 in the Stiles Motel in Statesboro. She was 21 at the time and had a 3-year-old son.

Her sister, Charlene Brady has never given up hope about finding out the truth and is now asking the public to help.

“I urge them if they can just come talk to our local police department and just to express and tell them you know if there {is} any information that they know that could be very helpful. It might be small but it might be something big for the detective to work on,” Brady said.

Brady added there’s never a day that goes by when she’s not thinking about Hill. The kind person she was and the tragic way she died.

” She was very happy, and she was very joyful, and she loved her son very much. I know when she had time to think before she died she probably thought of him,” Brady said.

For the past three weeks, the Statesboro Police Department has been re-interviewing all the names in the original case file. Officer Katie Hagins also said they are going to retest original evidence since technology now is more advanced than it was decades ago.

“I’m very hopeful DNA will give us some kind of answers and tell us a lot more than what the officers in 1987 would’ve been able to gather from that. The DNA can tell us a lot about who was in the room, what was going on in the room,” Officer Hagins said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at 912 – 764 – 9911.