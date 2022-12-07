RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 42-year-old Richmond Hill woman described her as a loving and caring wife and mother who loved life. But now her loved ones are pleading for her safe return.

On the morning of Nov. 28, it was a typical day for the Watson family. Harvey Watson Jr., husband of Demetria Watson said she was sleeping when he left for work.

“Monday morning, I got up to get ready for work, my kids usually leave the house at 6:45, and I got up to get dressed for work,” Harvey told WSAV. “My plan was to go vote first then, head into the job. My wife was still in the bed sleeping. So, I didn’t notice about anything, she was just in the bed sleeping.

He said the night before her disappearance, she was her normal self. She was very quiet but he didn’t think anything of it.

Once he arrived to work that morning, he said he received a phone call from his son Marquis, and he told his father, he received a surprising text from his mother.

“She sent me a text and was like ‘I love you’ out of nowhere and I knew something was off, so that’s when I let my dad know,” Marquis said.

That same text message was sent to her husband, daughter, and a few other family members. That message would be the last time anyone would hear from Demetria.

“By the time I got home it was 9:35, she had already left,” Harvey said.

Richmond Hill police say they are working around the clock to try and locate her.

Captain Brad Skyes, from the Richmond Hill Police Department, said they are trying everything they can to bring her home safely.

“We have been working endless hours physically searching wooded areas, water areas everything around here,” Skyes said. “Our detectives have been searching electronically, search warrants for phone records, different things.”

Her family just wants their best friend back.

“If it’s any decent genuine people that really are concerned about my wife, if you have any information or her return please because it is hard, these are my kids and I’m trying to hold it together for them,” Harvey said with tears in his eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is strongly encouraged to contact Richmond Hill at 912-756-2626.