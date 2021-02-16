Family of 2015 homicide victim keeps his memory alive as investigation ‘dries up’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – West Savannah resident Brenda-Curtis Johnson says she decorates her home year-round in red “love” signs. But she doesn’t do it for Valentine’s Day, she does it for her son, Ricardo “Ricky” Morris.

Johnson says her son ended every conversation with an “I love you.” Tuesday, two days after Valentine’s Day, would have been his 44th birthday.

“My son was an awesome son and a great human being and an amazing parent,” said Johnson of her son’s seven children. “No child should go without a parent, but someone took his life away.”

Johnson makes sure to note that difference. She says her son did not pass away but that he was, in fact, taken.

Savannah Police Department (SPD) says it happened in July of 2015 when Morris was shot and killed off LaRoche Avenue. Since the shooting, detectives have not made an arrest.

The family has been pleading for answers since the crime.

“I was going to make a plea for whoever killed my son to say something about it. But guess what? That ain’t going to bring my baby back,” said Johnson. “So I’m doing what Ricky would be doing right here right now.”

For a man who loved cooking — especially for others — that means offering free meals in the front yard. Johnson says she made most of it from scratch, which is how her son would have liked it.

Joined by her husband and some of her grandchildren, Morris’ mother says she made her son’s favorite dishes: homemade spaghetti with meat, blueberry cornbread and seafood.

“Ms. Johnson has done a lot for this Westside community, so we ask the people in the Westside community to step up for her now,” said SPD Lt. Andre Jackson. “Step up for this family. We’re looking for some information to help solve this case.”

Jackson says leads have “dried up.” He is encouraging anyone with information — no matter how small — to call SPD directly or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

“How could you kill anyone? You don’t do that. We need to stop doing that to one another. We need to stop,” said Johnson.