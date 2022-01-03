Family escapes through window after tree falls on Burton home

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A family has been displaced after a tree fell on their home in Burton Monday morning.

Severe weather moved through the Lowcountry overnight, bringing down power lines and trees in the area.

According to the Burton Fire District, crews responded to a report of a tree down on a home in the Majestic Mobile Home Park around 7 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived at Alexandra Loop to find a large tree on top of the home, blocking the front and back doors.

Officials said the family escaped by climbing out of the windows.

Tree down on Alexandra Loop home (photo: Burton Fire District)

It wasn’t the only storm-related call for Burton Fire Monday morning. After 5 a.m., within a 30-minute window, the department received a few calls for trees and wires down across the road in the areas of Seabrook and Detour roads.

Shortly after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash on Trask Parkway near Big Road. A vehicle struck a low-hanging powerline and received front-end damage.

Officials said the driver sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on the scene.

And around 11 a.m., firefighters were called to Burton Wells Road for another call of downed wires.

Officials are urging residents to check their yards for dead or weak trees and limbs that might be threatening their homes. If removal isn’t an option, officials recommend relocating in the event of severe weather.