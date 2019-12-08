Family: Child dies after accident at Bluffton Christmas Parade

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – News 3 has learned that a child has died after suffering severe injuries in an accident in the staging area after Saturday’s Bluffton Christmas Parade.

Law enforcement have not confirmed the child’s death, however, various people connected to the child, and within the Bluffton community, say he has passed.

The boy was in the Red Cedar Elementary School parking lot around 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. when the incident occurred. That was a drop off point for the floats and groups after the parade Saturday morning.

Police would not comment on the child’s condition, but did say the coroner’s office would have further information.

Bluffton Police say they are investigating, but don’t expect any charges to be filed.

The child’s name and age have not been released.