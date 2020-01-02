Family burdened with repairs from flipped home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah family is struggling to repair their home after they bought a house they said they believed had been newly renovated.

As a working mother of three, with a husband serving overseas, Chantal Apponte said her plans to settle her family in Savannah backfired just days after they purchased their flipped home.

“We thought we were getting a beautiful home, which it is very pretty, but behind the walls there’s so much more going on and I know we are not at the end of it,” Aponte said.

Aponte said she found her home online and followed what she thought were the standard steps for buying a house, but in a matter of days she said they had: “sewage backing up into their showers.”

The sewage was the first of what Aponte described as a flood of issues that started to pile up.

“The laundry room flooded, there was a drip behind the wall in the master bathroom, there was dirty water and bugs coming out of a drain in the closet that wasn’t sealed up properly,” Aponte stated.

Before she bought the home, Aponte said she had the house inspected. The property passed its inspection, but Aponte said she believes it should have failed.

Aaron Glascock, a local inspector in Savannah, said some home inspections can pass even if the inspector is only on the property for 30 to 40 minutes. He said it is up to the buyer to make sure they are cautious about the inspection agency they use and new home owners to be thorough in checking the quality of their inspector’s work.

“If you’re buying an older house, you probably don’t want somebody that’s used to doing new homes on slabs. If you have a crawl space, make sure they go in the crawl space, they check your HVAC, your roof, um interior, exterior, electrical, plumbing. Make sure they do a good job and stay in the house long enough that they are able to check everything for them,” Glascock recommended.

Glascock said he believed Georgia is a “buyer’s beware state,” and said he knows of other people in the community struggling with the same situation as Aponte.

“We’ve seen where people will patch a roof leak they know exists. They’ll paint it, make it look good, and stick it on the market. Just be real careful,” Glascock warned.

Aponte said she wished she had done more in-depth inspections of the property before they purchased, but wants her experience to serve as a warning for others.