Family and friends celebrate life of teen shooting victim, DJ Fields

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Bluffton community celebrated the life of a teen gunned down earlier this year.

Wednesday would have been DJ Fields 19th birthday.

His family and friends came together at Eagles field sporting his high school football jersey number.

The group released balloons in memory of the teen.

Fields was shot and killed while driving in his car along Bluffton Parkway. 

Two suspects were charged with murder in the case.

A scholarship fund is set up in memory of Fields for students who want to go to trade school.

