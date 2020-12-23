Families coping with unsolved murders of sons struggle to get through holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While many families prepare to celebrate the holidays, this time of year isn’t joyous for everyone.

For those grieving the unexpected deaths of loved ones, like the women of the Savannah group Mothers of Murdered Sons, Christmastime is a painful reminder of the absence of those that were taken too soon.

Barbara O’Neal founded the group for other parents grappling with grief. Her son, Alan Dwayne O’Neal Jr., was gunned down two streets away from his home in the Tatemville area nine years ago.

One of the group’s members, Brenda Johnson-Curtis, says the holiday season just isn’t fun anymore without her son, Ricardo “Ricky” Morris.

She and her husband, Walter Curtis, have skipped Christmas decorations this year.

Instead, all around their West Savannah home are several images of their beloved son, who was shot and killed in July of 2015.

The murder of the 38-year-old son, brother, uncle, father and community mentor has yet to be solved.

“Christmas and New Year were our main family time, we always spent it together,” Johnson-Curtis said.

Walter Curtis shared a heartbreaking Christmas wish from Morris’s 10-year-old daughter.

“My wife asked her what she wants for Christmas, and she said all she wants for Christmas is her dad,” the father said emotionally.

“For a 10-year-old to say something like that — it hurts,” he said.

Morris’s youngest sibling, Alejandro Johnson, says though his big brother is gone, the family knows he’s looking out for them.

“If the door is wide open, the front door will just chime, and the first time it happened, I was like, ‘Ma, someone’s in the house,'” Johnson said.

“But to me, that’s Rick letting us know he’s here, so his presence is around us,” he said.

The hurting brother adds that having his sibling stolen from their family is a pain that will never go away.

“It’s hard, you know, especially when Rick was taken how he was taken, that’s something I can’t learn to live with,” Johnson said.

Savannah mother Kathy Dixon carries around a similar burden of grief following the killing of her 19-year-old son, Devardrious “Lil’ Man” Dixon, in 2018.

That September, he was dropped off at a local hospital entrance suffering from gunshot wounds and later died.

Dixon’s son left behind two young children.

“It really hurts me,” Dixon said, adding, “Christmas has been hard, you know, the holidays have been hard.”

She keeps her son’s ashes at home near a Bible and a candle that is constantly lit, but it’s not the same.

“Everything is quiet now, I can actually feel that he’s gone,” Dixon said, wiping away tears.

She says as of now, there are no leads in her son’s unsolved murder, and she hasn’t heard from a detective in nearly a year.

“Right now, I’m really not at peace because I can’t get the justice that I need for my child,” Dixon shared.

While it’s been tough to get into the holiday spirit, she says she’ll do her best this year for her surviving family members.

“I’m gonna do it for my kids and my grandkids, so I’ll probably save a seat for him, you know, cook some of his favorite meals because he loved Christmas,” Dixon said.

Both the Curtis and Dixon families continue to search for answers in the murders of their sons as they brace for another Christmas holiday without them.

The mothers say that their advice to others coping with similar pain is to lean on faith and family.

“Nobody but God can help you get through this, you have to pray, constantly pray,” Dixon said.

“Just love on each other, and love will get you through this,” Johnson-Curtis said.

The families encourage anyone with information on the deaths of Ricardo Morris and Devardrious Dixon to come forward.