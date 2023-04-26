CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 5,000 customers lost power on and around Tybee Island late Tuesday night.

Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions says a large tree fell on a power line and broke a transmission pole on Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

The outage impacted the entire Tybee Island and parts of Wilmington and Talahi Islands.

This morning, the roadway near Johnny Mercer Blvd. between Walthour and Hwy 80 was blocked until 9 a.m. Officials say the traffic light near the Bull River Bridge also lost function temporarily.

According to Georgia Power, power was mostly restored around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning with some areas still experiencing intermittent issues.

