Face masks to be worn inside Chatham County courthouses, chief judge says

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Face coverings will now be required inside of the Chatham County Courthouse and the Chatham County Juvenile Courthouse.

Chief Judge Penny Freesemann ordered that starting Tuesday, May 26, face masks or face coverings must be worn by everyone upon entering the courthouses and in all elevators, courtrooms, common areas and public areas inside.

The order states that anyone who does not have access to a face mask will be given one.

Anyone trying to come in the courthouses without a face mask will be turned away by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The person denied entry will then be advised to call the judge’s office to figure out how to handle their business remotely.

The order states that within the confines of private work spaces or offices in the courthouses, the individual courts of department heads can develop their own face mask policy as long as social distancing can be observed.