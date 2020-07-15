Face coverings now required in public buildings in Town of Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Beginning at noon on July 15, face coverings will be required in public buildings in Yemassee.

Town Council approved the mask ordinance requiring all people to wear a face covering inside “any building open to the public,” including all restaurants, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies. Employees and customers must wear masks at all times.

Masks will also be required to be worn when using public transportation and when utilizing curbside, pickup or delivery service at a business.

The Town of Yemassee says businesses must provide their employees with face coverings or the materials to make a face covering if they do not have one. Businesses may also ask customers to leave if they are not complying.

Some people are exempt from the mask order. Any person under the age of 8, any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age or an underlying health condition, and any person who cannot remove their face mask on their own are all exempt. Masks are also not required when in a personal vehicle or when eating or drinking.

The Town of Yemassee says anyone not complying with the mask order will be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a $25 fine.

Any business repeatedly not enforcing mask wearing could face getting their business license suspended or revoked.