SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bill Marinella Casting will be holding an open call for extras this Friday.

The agency is looking to hire talent for the TV series “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as Ava Duvernay’s film “Origin.”

The open call will run from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Halo Models & Talent Agency (1319 Bull St. Suite C).

“Fear the Walking Dead” is a “Walking Dead” spinoff that portrays the onset of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, California. Season 8 is set to premiere on AMC in 2023.

“Origin” is reportedly an adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” for Netflix. The book chronicles “how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings,” according to the National Book Foundation.