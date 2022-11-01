SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With a mission to protect the lives of all Georgians, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is the lead agency in actions such as preventing disease and promoting health and well-being.

Boomys located at 409 W. Congress St. in Savannah scored a 64 on their Food Service Inspection Report. Some of their violations included the person in charge of prepping ready-to-eat bean sprouts in pho with bare hands, bottled pills stored above the food prep area, food debris build up in the microwave, and food debris and food splatter on the wall above the hand sink.

Papa’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood located at 119A Charlotte Rd in Savannah scored a 70 on their Food Service Inspection Report. Chicken salad, coleslaw, shrimp salad, mashed potatoes, sliced cheese and sliced tomatoes were not held at the proper cold holding temperature. This was corrected during the inspection as the items were discarded. Also, the dishwasher was not pulling any sanitizer at the time of inspection.

Geneva’s Famous Chicken & Cornbread Co. located at 1909 E Victory Dr #102 scored a 70 on their Food Service Inspection Report. Some of their violations included storing to-go containers in the bathroom, a knife was stored in the space between the table and prep counter and sides of tables, equipment and racks had residue and an accumulation of debris.

Umami Wrap and Roll located at 103 Park Ave. Suite 100 in Savannah scored a 72 on their Food Service Inspection Report. Some of their violations included both handwashing sinks without soap and soap dispensers that work, the front hand sink was being used as a dish wash station, build-up inside both ice machines in the facility, and there was expired half and half in the front reach in cooler. The person in charge discarded the half and half.

Kabob and Kabob located at 401 Mall Blvd Suite 102 C in Savannah scored a 73 on their Food Service Inspection Report. Some of their violations included multiple food items throughout the walk-in cooler not separated and protected such as raw chicken that was stored above cooked stew and next to onions. The person in charge corrected this during the inspection by rearranging items that were improperly stored. There were also multiple cans of roach spray throughout the facility and food debris and build-up in the main reach in cooler and utensil storage container.

Wind Rose Bar and Grille located at 19 Tybrisa St. on Tybee Island scored a 74 on their Food Service Inspection Report. Some of the violations included raw fish and raw chicken out of temperature. This was corrected during the inspection as the person in charge discarded the items during the inspection. Jam (expired on 3/2022), mayonnaise (expired on 6/27/2022), cheese (expired on 6/29/2022), sour cream (expired on 9/26/22), and mushrooms (expired on 10/16/2022 were stored in the reach in the cooler. This was corrected during the inspection as the person in charge discarded the items during the inspection. Imitation crab meat and chili were held over 7 days past the date marking. This was corrected during the inspection as the person in charge discarded the items during the inspection. There were also multiple flies throughout the kitchen.

Perfect Scores in Savannah

The Woodshed BBQ Joint at Marshwood located at 1 Palmers Draw

Chick-Fil-A located at 11152 Abercorn St.

Chick-Fil-A located at 303 Mall Blvd

59-ATE located at 1 Palmers Draw

Nine Line Apparel and Black Rifle Coffee Shop located at 450 Fort Argyle Rd.

Ardsley Catering located at 3811 Montgomery St.

Civic Center Concessions located at 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Panda Express located at 318 Mall Blvd

Little Lucky’s Pub/Bar located at 6 Gateway Blvd E #6 (inside Motel 6)

Five Guys Burgers and Fries located at 4960 US Highway 80

The Snug Irish Pub located at 216 Johnny Mercer Blvd Suite 2,

Parkers Smoked Meats located at 12409 White Bluff Rd.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe located at 11710 Abercorn St.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe located at 1932 E. Montgomery Cross Rd. Suite 103

The Burger Boat (Mobile 1) located at 1306 E. 49th St.

Rio Tinto Restaurant located at 10 Quacco Rd Suite A

Starbucks in Kroger store # 418 located at 311 E. Gwinnett St.

Java Burrito Company located at 420 E. Broughton St.

L & L Hawaiian Barbecue located at 318 Mall Blvd Building 800

Shuck located at 1313 Habersham St.

Anita Deli Sandwich located at 348 Jefferson St.

Pizzeria Vittoria Napoletana located at 2411 De Soto Ave.

Islands Pizza located at 140 Johnny Mercer Blvd Suite 11

Smashed Savannah located at 2117 E. Gwinnett St.

Fat Tuesday located at 427 E. River St.

Jamaican Soul located at 2002 Mills B. Lane Blvd. Suite C

Two Tides Brewing Co. (Base Operation) located at 2424 Desoto Ave.

Stevedore Bakery located at 402 Passage Way

Byte Cafe located at 3515 Montgomery St.

Savannah Kona Ice (Base operation and Mobile Unit #2) located at 4902 Pineland Dr. E

Pete’s Italian Ice (Mobile) located at 5515 Waters Ave.

Starship Ice Cream (Base Operation and Mobile Unit) located at 629 E. Broad St.

Ritas (Mobile Unit) located at 7878 US Hwy 80

Buzz Bites (Mobile Unit) located at 231 W. Montgomery St.

Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Airport located at 70 Stephen S. Green Dr.

Hilton Garden Inn Savannah Airport located at 80 Clyde e. Martin Dr.

Holiday Inn Express located at 1 Yvette J. Hagins Dr.

Emmanuel Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church located at 1001 E. Henry St.

The Perry Lane Hotel South Tower Event Kitchen located at 255 Perry St.

Summer Breeze Senior Living located at 351 Wilmington Island Rd.

Kakadu LLC DBA Ukiyo located at 2224 Bull St.

Big Bon Pizza (Mobile, Catering) located at 2011 Bull St.

The Naked Dog/Repicci’s Italian Ice (base operation and food truck) located at 2900 Capitol St.

Thrive Catering Extension located at 2700 Gregory St. Suite 220

Bayou Cafe Food Truck located at 205 Television Cir. Unit 2

O’Connell’s Irish Pub located at 42 Drayton St.

Artillery Bar located at 307 Bull St.

Munchies BBQ and Subs located at 2110 Montgomery St. Suite A

Mike’s Shaved Ice located at 5901 Ogeechee Rd.

Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 7705 Waters Ave.

Hampton Inn Historic District located at 201 E. Bay St.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia located at 2501 E. President St.

Star Kitchen located at 2504 Skidaway Rd

Big Bon’s Foods, LLC (Base of Operations) located at 2011 Bull St.

Smoothie King #2081 located at 4317 Ogeechee Rd. Suite 104

Cotton and Rye, LLC located at 1801 Habersham St.

CoCo & Moss located at 30 Barnard St.

Yatai Ramen and Yakitori located at 10 Barnard St.

Clean Eatz located at 1 Godley Station BLVD Suite C-111

Charles H. Morris Center located at 10 E. Broad St.

McDonalds located at 7979 White Bluff Rd.

Perfect Scores in Pooler

Burrito Express located at 50 Tanger Outlets Blvd.

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken located at 1022 W. US Highway 80

Pizza Hut #34744 located at 423 US Highway 80 Suite A

Marble Slab Creamery located at 238 Pooler PKWY Suite E

Residence Inn Savannah Airport located at 900 Towne Center Blvd

Red Roof Inn & Suites Savannah Airport located at 20 Mill Creek Cir.

Five Guys located at 6 Mill Creek Circle Suite B

Savannah Quarters Country Club located at 8 Palladian Way

Golden Breakfast located at 1212 US-80

Perfect Scores in Garden City

Coastal Cafe located at 200 Gulfstream Rd.

Perfect Scores on Tybee Island

Pizza on Wheels located at 103 Jones Ave.

The Sand Bar located at 1512 Butler Ave.

Benny’s Tybee Tavern & Restaurant located at 1517 Butler Ave.