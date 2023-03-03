WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3 sat down for an exclusive interview with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Creighton Waters, chief prosecutor in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh was found guilty of the murders of his wife and son and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

“First feeling is elation, second feeling — going a hundred miles an hour, and now what?” Wilson told News 3.

Waters said at the end of the day, he felt comfortable leaving the decision in the jury’s hands.

“I was probably less nervous waiting for this verdict than I had been for others. And I think it was just that we had worked so hard and so long and put everything on the table,” Waters said.

