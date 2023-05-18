SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department is getting some international exposure.

This summer, fire inspector Brooke Mollenkamp will head to Halle, Germany, for an international firefighter exchange program.

It’s an opportunity to learn new tactics, a new culture and for Mollenkamp, a new language.

“But I spoke with some of their administrative professionals over there and they said that most Germans do know English and that a smile and a willingness to learn goes a long way,” Mollenkamp said.

The opportunity came about with the help of the Teutonic Council of Savannah. Their mission is to support meaningful cultural exchange between the Hostess City and German-speaking countries.

Earlier this year, the city of Halle sent one of its own firefighters to Savannah. Sandra Hoffman stayed with Mollenkamp back in February, and now her department is returning the favor.

“In return, I will be going there and staying with their department and staying at one of the fire stations and learn how they do things,” said Mollenkamp. “We’ll have a cultural exchange and a professional exchange.”

While the job will be the same for Mollenkamp, she says there will be differences overseas, and hopes to learn something that could be beneficial to Savannah.

“We definitely have the same objective,” she said. “We’re trying to keep our cities and citizens safe.”

While Savannah and Halle are relative in size, Halle has two main fire stations whereas Savannah has 15.

“But they do not utilize wood construction like we do, and they also do not allow buildings to be as close as we do here,” Mollenkamp explained.

“I hope to see and observe as much as I can and bring some of that back with me.”

Mollenkamp will head to Halle in June.