Exchange Club honors Firefighter, Paramedic of the Year

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – On Monday, two people who put themselves in danger to help others every day received a big “thank you”.

The Exchange Club honored the Chatham County Firefighter and Paramedic of the Year at a special luncheon. The two were given an award and well deserved praise for a job well done.

“People get into this field because they want to help others, and a lot of times in any profession, it can be a thankless job,” Sarah Tompkins, Paramedic of the Year, said. “So having an entire community and people that work altruistically to have someone be recognized for doing a good job and helping the community, that’s always a feel good moment.”

The Exchange Club also honors police officers and outstanding students in the community.

