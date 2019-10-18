EVWAP to hold candlelight vigil to honor victims, survivors of domestic violence Friday

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Victim-Witness Assistance Program is hosting its annual candlelight vigil Friday evening.

The 2019 candlelight vigil will be Friday at 6 p.m. at The Local on Laurel (606 N. Laurel Street in Springfield).

There will be dinner provided along with an open bar serving beer and wine. Guest speakers will discuss their personal experiences with domestic violence, and there will be a silent auction to raise money for client services.

The event is free to attend.

For more information on the event, visit the EVWAP Facebook event page, here.