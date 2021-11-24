Everyone invited to Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Hilton Head

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The Hardeeville Fire Department is using a Christmas symbol to remind everyone about safety during the season.

The city’s “Keep the Wreath Green” decorates the wreath with green lights. Each time a fire occurs, a red light will be added;

So far in six years, none of the green bulbs have been turned red to mark a house fire.

Hardeeville officials say one of the simplest ways to stay safe is to make sure your lights and cords are in good working order.

“We use them over and over and over again,” said Asst Chief Joey Rowell/Hardeeville Fire Dept: “After continual use of these lights, you want to make sure when you bring them out to put them up you inspect them. make sure there are no frayed wires, that everything is the way it should be.”

Here are a few more tips:

Place candles in stable, non-flammable holders

Never leave burning candles unattended

Use flameless and LED candles for worry-free decorating

If you must leave the kitchen, turn off the stovetop

Keep dishtowels, paper products, potholders, and other flammable items away from stovetops

Clean spills, grease, and crumbs from stovetops before cooking

Set a timer as a reminder to check food on the stove and in the oven

Always stand watch over a turkey fryer

Completely thaw a turkey before frying

Check manufacturer’s directions for proper turkey fryer oil levels

Use turkey fryers outdoors, at least ten feet away from buildings

Never use a turkey fryer under an awning or carport

The wreaths and important holiday safety tips will be on display at all Hardeeville Fire stations through Christmas.