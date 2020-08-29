Ethics complaint filed against Savannah official

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the wake of concerns over how Savannah CARES Act funding was distributed, disputes broke out between City Council members—leading to an ethics complaint being issued against Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

“There’s pedophiles under this gold dome and there are suspected pedophiles under the gold dome of Georgia and that’s why it’s going to make it that much harder for us to really effectuate change in this community,” Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter said at a recent anti-human trafficking rally.

“I mean that’s a criminal complaint. Each employee in City Hall, they undergo a background check. The only people that don’t go through a background check are elected officials, such as myself and the other eight members,” Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.



The District 6 Alderman, said he and other Council Members have had background checks, and said Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter was looking into the claims.

Purtee filed a formal complaint against Gibson-Carter, listing concerns over what he said were defamatory statements, vulgar language, and unethical conduct.

“I felt that there were some issues that needed to be addressed and the way to address those issues is to address it as a group with looking at it with outside eyes. We look at issues of conduct when it comes to how elected officials portray themselves, how they act. We look at issues of bullying other people,” Purtee said.

WSAV briefly spoke with Alderwoman Gibson-Carter on the phone on Saturday. She didn’t address the complaint against her, but did say she would call back. News 3 has not yet heard back from Carter-Gibson.



“I’m hoping that’s a wake-up call not just for her, but for everybody on Council, that hey, we have to be held accountable to the people that put us in office. We can’t just say or do whatever we want to do. We are elected officials and have to be held to a higher standard,” Purtee added.

All other Council Members and Mayor Van Johnson have not yet responded to our calls for comment.