Estill shooting suspect turns self in

ESTILL, SC (WSAV) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Kelvin Allen Brooks, 26, from Estill, turned himself into law enforcement Monday morning.

Officials say HCSO officers responded to a shooting on March 19th at Elliott Saw Mill located in Estill.

When officers arrived EMS was on the scene treating a 24 year old victim. The suspect had left the scene.

Law enforcement continued to search for the suspect throughout the weekend before Brooks turned himself in.

Brooks faces charges of Attempted Murder and Weapons Possession during a Violent Crime.

