Equality Fest brings pride to Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A new sense of pride is coming to Tybee Island. This weekend, the third annual Tybee Equality Fest welcomes all communities to join them for three days of dancing, yoga, drag shows, live music and more.

Angie Celeste, the founder and organizer of Tybee Equality Fest, says she created the event so people could find a community of total inclusion.

“We need diversity and we need inclusion,” Celeste said. “We need people to come together in a space of love and kindness.”

Equality Fest participants kicked Friday off with a beach cleanup initiative, where they teamed up with Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers to pick up plastic, cigarette butts and straws.

Each year they make sure to give back to the beach that they say is the foundation of their community.

The volunteers stressed how toxic cigarette butts are for the beach, and ended up filling buckets full of them after a few hours of work.









Tybee Equality Fest celebrates marriage equality and the LGBTQ+ community, but Angie says the festival is for everyone who believes in equality, and most importantly, families.

“I think it’s very important to include families,” Celeste said. “I feel like a lot of events, in general, are for adults and they act like we don’t have children in our community and we definitely do.

“So we’re making sure this year and every year going forward that we have more and more family events and things for people to do.”

WATCH: Facebook live with Tybee Equality Fest founder and organizer Angie Celeste

Tybee Equality Fest founder and organizer Angie Celeste tells us what events we can expect this weekend. See the full story on WSAV.com Posted by WSAV News 3 On Your Side on Friday, August 23, 2019

Tybee Equality Fest’s motto is “Y’all includes all, with love, respect, and unity.”

“The separation is what is a problem in the world today,” Celeste said. “So anytime we can get together and have a good time and not exclude any community, the more healing we can do.”

A portion of the proceeds from ticketed events and this year’s parade benefit the Savannah LGBT Center and Savannah Youth City, a program for at-risk children.

Visit tybeeequalityfest.com for more information about Tybee Equality Fest and to see the schedule of events for the weekend including sunset yoga, the equality parade, Sunday brunch, and more.