CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chemicals linked to cancer have been found in drinking water in the Chatham County area, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Newly released data from the EPA shows that traces of forever chemicals, or PFAS, were found in Port Wentworth’s water supply.

PFAS is an umbrella term for thousands of chemicals that are used to make nonstick pans, food packaging, fire-fighting foams, to-go boxes, furniture, rugs, clothing and more.

The toxic chemicals were also found in several other Georgia counties.