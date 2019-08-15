EPA detects cyanide at Jasper County trash pile

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials say a highly poisonous gas has been detected at the site of a giant, smoking trash pile in Jasper County.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there is a low-level exceedance of hydrogen cyanide at the site, originating from within the pile. But officials say the toxic levels have not traveled far from the site.

For a majority of the day Thursday, crews were applying water to the pile, owned by Able Contracting. Crews have since stopped operations in an effort to let the spoke subside.

Several area businesses told News 3 they were alerted of the latest development and have chosen to close for the day. At this time, the EPA believes conditions will be deemed safe for businesses to return on Friday.

Nearly two weeks ago, a voluntary evacuation was ordered for residents in the area. News 3 is told the county is paying for some neighbors to stay in hotel rooms.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you the latest on-air and at 5 and 6 p.m.