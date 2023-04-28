SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Low-income earners in Chatham County can apply for home energy assistance this Monday, May 1.

The Economic Opportunity Authority will be accepting more appointments for its Cooling Program starting at 7 p.m.

Call 912-721-7910 when the lines open.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2023 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines.

Applicants will also need the following documents:

Current Heating Bill Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted) Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the the ID is expired etc.) Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household. Proof of income can include, but is not limited to: 2023 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

Applicants should know that there is a limited number of appointments.

If accepted into the program, applicants will be required to visit the EOA Cuyler Building located at 618 West Anderson Street for their appointments with the appropriate documents.