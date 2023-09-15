SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) is offering additional water assistance to eligible area residents.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will be accepting appointments from residents of Savannah, Bloomingdale, Pooler, Port Wentworth and those with water services from Consolidated Utilities, Inc.

Applicants are asked to call 912-721-7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24. The EOA said appointments are limited, and calling that number is the only way to schedule an appointment. The main office and website will not have scheduling options, officials said.

Potential clients must meet income guidelines and supply verifiable information. To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2023 LIHWAP Eligibility Guidelines.

Applicants will need to prepare certain documents for their appointments, including a current water bill, Social Security Card, picture ID and proof of income.