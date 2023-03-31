SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Cooling Program will soon be opening up to seniors in Chatham County.

Qualifying seniors 65 and up must meet income guidelines and other requirements to be assisted.

To obtain an appointment, potential applicants must call 912-721-7910 on Sunday, April 2, starting at 7:00 pm. There is a limited number of appointments available.

Prior to your appointment, you must drop off qualifying documents in a sealed envelope in the drop box at the EOA Cuyler Building located at 618 West Anderson Street. You’ll need a current electric bill, social security card for each member of the household, a picture ID, and proof of income for the last 30 days.

Proof of income can include a 2023 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, or unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

Be sure to include your name, appointment time, confirmation number, and a working telephone number on the front of the envelope.