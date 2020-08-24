Entire USCB women’s soccer team in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Thirty-one University of South Carolina Beaufort students, including the entire USCB women’s soccer team, are in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests on campus.

USCB tells News 3 that there were a total of eight positive tests on campus in the past week. Five of those people went home to isolate themselves and three are in isolation on campus. According to school leaders. one of the students is isolating on the Beaufort campus and two are on the Bluffton campus.

One of the students who tested positive was a member of the Sand Sharks soccer team. Because of close contact, all 26 members of the team are now in quarantine.

Those who have tested positive have been asymptomatic so far, USCB spokeswoman Carol Weir says.

Kimberly Dudas, co-director of the Public Health Response Team at USCB released the following statement to News 3:

“We are following CDC and SCDHEC guidelines, which currently recommend that people in isolation and quarantine not be retested for a period of 90 days. Students who tested positive will remain in isolation for 10 days from the date of the test, or longer if needed. Then they will be released when at least 10 days have passed, their symptoms are improving and they have been fever free for 24 hours without medication. Those in quarantine, who are students who have had close contact with anyone who tested positive, will remain in quarantine for 14 days. Quarantine is longer than isolation because the CDC has stated that COVID symptoms may appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.” Kimberly Dudas PhD, RN-BC, CNE, Dean, School of the Professions and co-director of the Public Health Response Team

A total of 757 students were tested as school started. 1,200 of the 2,000 students are currently taking or expected to take classes in person at either the Beaufort or Bluffton campus.