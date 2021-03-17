Entire Beaufort County School District honored with 2021 Peggy May Inspiration Award

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Foundation for Educational Excellence presented the 2021 Peggy May Inspiration Award to the entire Beaufort County School District (BCSD).

The Peggy May Inspiration Award recognizes a person, group or family who demonstrate extraordinary dedication, passion, and skills that influence and inspire local students.

“The Board members of the Foundation simply felt – how could we acknowledge one individual when SO MANY have been working through this pandemic in new ways, new routines that are ever changing,” stated Lisa Carroll, Board Chair for the Foundation of Educational Excellence.

The foundation says this year’s award goes to everyone in the forefront and behind the scenes making a difference in the school system.

To celebrate the award, plaques will go out to every school and the district office and special programs.

Each school and the district office will also receive a full breakfast celebration buffet on March 26.

“We are so grateful they were able to capture the work of all of our employees in the school district and really capture their contributions to the success of our students,” commented BCSD superintendent, Dr. Frank Rodriguez.