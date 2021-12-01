Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run 2021: Course maps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thousands of runners will take on what’s known as “The South’s Toughest Bridge Run” this Saturday in the Hostess City.

The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run challenges participants with running once, twice or three times over the city’s historic Talmadge Bridge.

Below, find a summary and course map for each running event.

5K

The 5K run starts Saturday at 8 a.m. on Hutchinson Island and travels over the Talmadge Bridge, finishing up at the intersection of Montgomery Street and West Oglethorpe Avenue.

Runners have a 1-hour time limit to complete the race.

10K

Runners in the 10K race will take two trips over the bridge. The 10K kicks off Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Montgomery Street (by the Savannah Civic Center).

Participants will have 1 hour and 45 minutes to get to the finish line at the intersection of Montgomery Street and West Oglethorpe Avenue.

Double Pump

The Double Pump challenges runners to three trips over the Talmadge Bridge. The run coincides with the 5K and 10K races, so the start/finish lines and time limits remain the same.

Start times:

5K – 8 a.m.

10K – 8:30 a.m.

Start/finish lines:

5K start line: Hutchinson Island

10K start line: Montgomery Street by Savannah Civic Center

Finish line: Intersection of Montgomery Street and West Oglethorpe Avenue

Time limits:

5K – 1 hour

10K – 1 hour and 45 minutes

Visit savannahbridgerun.com for more details on the races.