SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A free clinic for dogs is happening next week at the Enmarket Arena.

Five hundred rabies vaccines and microchips, being provided by Renegade Paws Rescue, will be available.

It’s happening Thursday, Sept. 21 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on the Canal Side of the arena (620 Stiles Ave.).

Attendees are asked to park in Parking Lot J (parking is free).

The clinic is made possible by a partnership between Chatham Emergency Management Agency, Chatham County Animal Services, Renegade Paws Rescue and Enmarket Arena.