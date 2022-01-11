Enmarket arena opening delayed due to supply chain, COVID disruptions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Enmarket arena grand opening has been delayed due to supply chain issues and the recent COVID-19 surge, Mayor Van Johnson said at his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“Frankly, I think that we over-promised a little bit and in our anticipation of over-promising, we ignored the realities of the time we are living in,” Johnson said.

The city of Savannah is now aiming at February to fully open the new arena. Several events were canceled, including country music singer Riley Green’s tour stop on Jan. 14 and comedian Trevor Noah’s show the following day.

“It is disappointing to have to take a step back and hit the pause button on the opening of Savannah’s new Enmarket Arena after having announced a scheduled opening date late last year,” said Johnson. “However, that disappointment does not eclipse the necessity of being sure we have a complete, safe facility, with all the necessary inspections in-hand, that is ready to welcome Savannahians for music, laughs and memories in the years to come.”

