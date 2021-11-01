Enmarket Arena looking to fill jobs, on track to open in January 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A project that’s been in development for years is preparing to wrap up construction by the end of this year.

Managers at the Enmarket Arena tell News 3 construction is on track to be completed by mid to late December, with an expected opening in mid-January.

Crews are starting to put the final touches on the 9,500-seat arena. Escalators are installed and crews are working to install seats and elevators, arena managers said. The ice system is complete, with the center scoreboard close to finish.

Country music singer-songwriter Riley Green will be the first to break in the arena on Jan. 14, 2022, followed by comedian Trevor Noah scheduled for the following day.

Savannah tourism leaders are hopeful the new attraction will give the city an economic boost as it continues to recover from COVID-19.

“People that may in the past have gone to Charleston or Atlanta or Jacksonville to see big-time entertainment will now come to the Savannah area which we’re excited about,” said Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah.

A report from the Savannah Chamber of Commerce shows the city lost nearly 15% of jobs due to COVID-19. Tourism was one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic, with visitor numbers falling as much as 40% in 2020.

“Our recovery seems to be on track,” Marinelli said. “I think just like the J.W. Marriott and Plant Riverside, just like the whole Eastern Wharf are, I think the new arena is going to be the next chapter in Savannah’s story as it relates to what we hope will be a very strong post-pandemic recovery.”

From construction to operations, the Enmarket Arena will bring 1,000 jobs to the area, according to managers. As of Monday, almost 500 people are employed with the arena.

Marinelli believes the new attraction will be a positive addition to Savannah for both residents and visitors.

“Certainly jobs is what it’s all about,” he said. “The arena ends up being part of the tourism experience and we’re excited about the notion that it will be more than just an arena. That entire Canal District, or plan for the Canal District, it hopefully will bring retail, restaurants and maybe even hotels at some point.”

The arena is set to hold its next job fair on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Carver Village. Open jobs include ushers, security, food and beverage attendants, operations, stagehands, ticket sellers and parking.