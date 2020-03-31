Enmarket adding additional safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Enmarket is one of many essential businesses in Savannah that is adding more safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President of Marketing Matt Clements says cleaning procedures are already pretty strict, but they wanted to take additional steps for the safety of their customers and personnel.

“We’ve asked everyone to hit the common touchpoints at least once an hour, whether it’s a fuel dispenser or a front door,” said Clements.

Enmarket’s 120 stores in Georgia and the Carolinas have also suspended self-serving food like frozen yogurt, hot dogs and pastries to limit the spread of germs.

Customers can also expect to see plexiglass barriers at the cash registers as a way to protect employees — something other stores, like Publix, are doing.

Enmarket says the company will also be giving a raise to their hourly and salaried workers.

Phyllis Riley, who has worked for the company for over nine years, says it makes her feel appreciated during what is such a difficult time for many.

“They really care, because so many people have lost their jobs,” said Riley. “They either are standing in long lines for unemployment or maybe not getting anything.”

Clement says all Enmarket stores will operate during their normal business hours during the pandemic.