Energy assistance program offers help for some Beaufort & Jasper County residents

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort-Jasper Economic Opportunity Commission (BJ EOC) announced they are offering help with paying energy bills for eligible households in Beaufort and Jasper County that meet the income guidelines.

The assistance opportunity is part of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The program helps residents struggling to pay for their electricity, oil, LP or natural gas, coal, wood, kerosene or any other type of house-hold heating fuel.

According to the program, eligibility is based on the number of household members and their total monthly income.

To apply for the program residents will need a picture ID, original Social Security Card for all household members, proof of gross income for past 30 days for all household members, current utility bill, and current lease agreement.

Residents can apply at these locations:

(For residents of Beaufort County)

1905 Duke St Suite 250 Beaufort, SC 29901

Office: 843-255-7220

Fax: 843-255-7225

(For resident of Jasper County)

1506 Grays Hwy. Unit D Ridgeland, SC 29936

Office: 843-726-5586

Fax: 843-726-3257

Learn more at www.thebjeoc.org