Endangered green sea turtle nests on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s been an exciting sea turtle nesting season on Hilton Head Island.

On Tuesday, Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island reported its second green sea turtle nest of the year.

Green turtles are listed as an endangered species, and in Hilton Head, this is the first year they’ve had two in one season.

According to Sea Turtle Patrol, their records show there was one green turtle nest last year, and in the three years before that, there were none.

In the last 10 years, there have only been four nests on Hilton Head.

Back in April, the rare Kemp’s ridley visited the island — the fourth time a turtle of the kind has nested in the state. For Hilton Head, it was the first Kemp’s ridley ever and it also marked the earliest nester of the season.

Nesting season typically lasts through October. Here are a few ways to help protect sea turtles during this active period: