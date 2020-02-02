End of Watch: Final call for fallen Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office paid its final respects to a fallen deputy on Saturday.

Deputy Sheldon Whiteman

Deputy Sheldon Whiteman, 44, was killed during a pursuit in January in Ludowici. Whiteman’s End of Watch call was Saturday morning. The End of Watch call is usually the last radio call given in remembrance of a fallen officer.

The call was shared to Facebook by a dispatcher who captioned it, “Rest easy!!! We have it from here buddy! You will be missed!”

Another dispatcher wrote, “This was by far the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do, but was such a tremendous honor to be able to do it!! I hope I made him proud!”

Listen to the full call above.

Whiteman was killed after a his vehicle left the roadway on Highway 57 during a pursuit. On Jan. 31, officials arrested Jerry Englum in connection to the accident. He is charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, and Reckless Driving.

Funeral services were held for Whiteman on Sunday.